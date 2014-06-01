15 Breathtaking Photos That Show How Google Glass Will Change Photography

Google’s been hard at work trying to prove that its Glass headset is more than just a toy for tech nerds, and one way its been doing that is by flaunting the eyewear ‘s photography capabilities.

One of the key advantages when shooting with Glass is its ability to shoot in first-person vantage points that would only be possible with a wearable camera.

Just like the smartphone revolutionised mobile photography, it’s quite possible that devices such as Google Glass will do the same.

It’s been nearly two years since Google unveiled Glass to the masses, and during that time photographers have been capturing some truly amazing images through the company’s smart headset.

