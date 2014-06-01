15 Breathtaking Photos That Show How Google Glass Will Change Photography

Google’s been hard at work trying to prove that its Glass headset is more than just a toy for tech nerds, and one way its been doing that is by flaunting the eyewear ‘s photography capabilities.
One of the key advantages when shooting with Glass is its ability to shoot in first-person vantage points that would only be possible with a wearable camera.
Just like the smartphone revolutionised mobile photography, it’s quite possible that devices such as Google Glass will do the same.
It’s been nearly two years since Google unveiled Glass to the masses, and during that time photographers have been capturing some truly amazing images through the company’s smart headset.
Since you don't have to hold up a camera when shooting with Google Glass, you can create interesting shots using shadows. Here's a shot taken with Glass by street photographer Richard Koci Hernandez.
Hernandez specialises in street photography, and he's taken some pretty amazing photos through Glass.
Hernandez is able to create images in his signature style through Glass. The original shot was taken with Glass, and he used the Mextures app for iPhone to achieve his gritty, black-and-white format.
Hernandez's colour images are impressive too. Here, he combined two different photos taken with Glass to make them appear as one seamless picture.
Glass allows you to take photos hands-free, so some photographers use their hands to add to a photo. Here's an image taken by Seda Cek of a gorgeous Miami sunset.
Glass explorer Don Schwartz took a photo of a car crash happening in real time as he drove through Somerville in Boston.
Although Google Glass only has a 5-megapixel camera, it's still capable of capturing scenes with stunning colour. Here's another shot from Don Schwartz, this time showing docked boats in Boston.
It's also much easier to take comparison photos with Glass, since your hands are completely free to hold up other objects you may want to get in your shot.
Hernandez was also able to capture a stunning first-person perspective of treetops in a forest through Glass.
