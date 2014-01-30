Google Developers Have Released Five Simple Mini-Games For Glass That You Will Look Ridiculous Playing

If you own Google Glass, you can now officially start looking ridiculous in public by playing one of the mini-games that Google just released into the wild.

Google’s developers have hacked together five simple games to “inspire” other developers, though, admittedly, we’ve seen much cooler games from other teams, including Swarm and GlassBattle.

The mini-games are called Tennis, Balance, Clay Shooter, Matcher and Shape Splitter. In Tennis, Matcher and Balance, you’ll be bobbing your head back and forth and up and down to hit tennis balls off of objects, match cards or balance blocks. Shape Splitter, a Fruit Ninja clone, will have you karate-chopping in front of your face. In Clay Shooter, you have to yell “Pull!” and “Bang!” to shoot a pigeon — we definitely don’t suggest trying this one out in a crowded place.

Check out Google’s demo video:

