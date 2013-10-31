Google Glass Meets Pumpkin Zombie

Haven’t carved your pumpkin yet? Well here’s an idea from the Google Glass team: a pumpkin zombie.

This video was recorded using Glass and posted on YouTube by the Glass team. They didn’t mention who the artist is.

Now, can someone please take this video and make a how-to app out of it? Put Glass on, and it will show you where to slice the pumpkin to create this zombie sculpture. That would be awesome.

