Google Glass Sounds Utterly Useless And VERY Dangerous To Use In A Car

Google co-founder Sergey Brin driving with Glass

Even if using Google Glass behind-the-wheel remains legal, it won’t matter because Glass is useless in sunlight.



The Verge’s Sean Hollister recently tried Glass while driving, and it wasn’t pretty.

The big hope for Glass was that it would provide you with hands-free phone calls, text messages, and directions.

But it does not, according to Hollister.

“While I loved having turn-by-turn directions from Google Maps navigation floating in my peripheral vision, the display wasn’t bright enough for me to see those directions while looking out the windshield of my car,” Hollister writes.

“I had to glance up towards the car’s ceiling, or place a hand behind the cube to see where I was going.”

Read that last quote again.

To properly see Google Glass while driving, you have to put a hand in front of half your face.

That is not safe!

Hollister says Glass is also lousy for taking pictures of whatever scenery you might be driving through.

Since you have to look directly at what you’re taking a picture of, Hollister says, the only safe photographs you’ll get will be of the road.

He concludes: “Glass isn’t yet remotely close to the driver-safe, hands-free computing panacea I’d been dreaming of for years.”

Check out the video below of Hollister driving with Glass.

