This Story Of A Wheelchair-Bound Woman Using Google Glass Will Move You To Tears

We hear a lot of stories about people

using Google Glass,sometimes for awesome reasons and sometimes to

the horror of their their friends and coworkers. But here’s one that really shows how the device can help someone.

Alex Blaszczuk owns Glass as part of Google’s Explorer program, where Google allowed about 8,000 people to purchase the device at $US1,500 a pop.

Blaszczuk is a law student whose life was changed in the fall of 2011. She was on her way to a camping trip when a car accident left her paralysed from the chest down, unable to use her hands.

Last month, Alex finally made it camping, helped in large part by the confidence she regained by using Glass.

She shared her story and video of the trip taken with Glass. (Seriously, after watching this, we have tears in our eyes.) Congrats to Blaszczuk!

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.