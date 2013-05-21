These Are The Most Compelling Google Glass Concepts We've Seen So Far

Google Glass is still in its infancy and has a few kinks to work out, but the potential for Glass in society is astronomical.
Some “Glass Explorers” — developers, basically —over at digital creative agency Playground Inc came up with some conceptual use-cases for Glass should the platform fully mature.
Some of what Playground envisions jibes with some of the apps Google employees would like to see run on Glass. But in other cases, Playground takes Glass to a whole other level.
It'd be pretty amazing if you could pay directly with Glass, without ever needing to take out your wallet.
Assuming all of your bank accounts, credit cards, etc. are synced with your Google account, you could quickly pay with any of them.
Once you pay, you'd immediately receive a confirmation and your remaining balance, and be on your way.
You could use Glass for comparison shopping. Simply scan the barcode to make sure you're not missing out on a better deal somewhere else.
If you're reading a magazine and see an ad for a Tesla, you could learn more about it with Glass. But for now at least, Google prohibits the use of ads in Glass.
While grocery shopping, you could add items to your virtual cart as you place them in your physical cart.
Once you're done, you would still need to go to a self-checkout stand, but mostly just to bag your groceries. No human interaction necessary.
You could e-hail an Uber car directly from Glass and be notified in real-time of your driver's location.
Once you're in the car, you could easily keep tabs on your location to make sure your driver isn't going the extra long route.
It could also come in handy in emergency situations. If you come home and see that your family member had a heart attack, you could use Glass to video call the paramedics.
The emergency response team could provide assistance to you through Glass while you wait for the paramedics to arrive.
Musical training is also ripe for Glass disruption. Using native audio processing, Glass could let you know if you're playing the right notes.
Sports updates are already possible through the Mirror API. But in the future, Playground envisions a Glass app that lets you subscribe to specific games and track them in real-time. But look at how annoyed the Glasshole's friends are.
Google Glass could even act as a second screen while playing video games. The idea is that the experience would be much more immersive.
With Google Glass synced to both your gaming console and smart TV, you could receive notifications that your favourite show is about to air.
