These Are The Most Compelling Google Glass Concepts We've Seen So Far

Megan Rose Dickey
google glass grocery cart

Google Glass is still in its infancy and has a few kinks to work out, but the potential for Glass in society is astronomical. 

Some “Glass Explorers” — developers, basically —over at digital creative agency Playground Inc came up with some conceptual use-cases for Glass should the platform fully mature.

Some of what Playground envisions jibes with some of the apps Google employees would like to see run on Glass. But in other cases, Playground takes Glass to a whole other level.

While biking, Glass could provide you real-time information about your workout.

If you get a new email while riding, you could either ignore it or quickly tap to read it.

Here, you could reply via voice or respond later.

Now, imagine you're at a coffee shop.

It'd be pretty amazing if you could pay directly with Glass, without ever needing to take out your wallet.

Assuming all of your bank accounts, credit cards, etc. are synced with your Google account, you could quickly pay with any of them.

Once you pay, you'd immediately receive a confirmation and your remaining balance, and be on your way.

Now envision you're at a Best Buy or any other retail store, for that matter.

You could use Glass for comparison shopping. Simply scan the barcode to make sure you're not missing out on a better deal somewhere else.

And boom. Now you know that the lowest price for those headphones are $29.99.

If you're reading a magazine and see an ad for a Tesla, you could learn more about it with Glass. But for now at least, Google prohibits the use of ads in Glass.

Simply use Glass to scan the QR code.

Tap to reserve the car.

Then tap to watch a video of Tesla Model S in action.

While grocery shopping, you could add items to your virtual cart as you place them in your physical cart.

As you shop, Glass could give you a quick view of your running total.

Once you're done, you would still need to go to a self-checkout stand, but mostly just to bag your groceries. No human interaction necessary.

Once you're ready to checkout, simply use Glass to pay.

Now that you have all these groceries and other goods, it's time to get home.

You could e-hail an Uber car directly from Glass and be notified in real-time of your driver's location.

Once you're in the car, you could easily keep tabs on your location to make sure your driver isn't going the extra long route.

Once you arrive at your meeting, you could sync your PowerPoint notes to Glass.

If your colleagues aren't hip to Glass, they might just think you have an impeccable memory.

Glass could also work well with Fitbit, or really any type of fitness tracker.

It could also come in handy in emergency situations. If you come home and see that your family member had a heart attack, you could use Glass to video call the paramedics.

The emergency response team could provide assistance to you through Glass while you wait for the paramedics to arrive.

Note the estimated time of arrival.

Musical training is also ripe for Glass disruption. Using native audio processing, Glass could let you know if you're playing the right notes.

Sports updates are already possible through the Mirror API. But in the future, Playground envisions a Glass app that lets you subscribe to specific games and track them in real-time. But look at how annoyed the Glasshole's friends are.

Google Glass could even act as a second screen while playing video games. The idea is that the experience would be much more immersive.

With Google Glass synced to both your gaming console and smart TV, you could receive notifications that your favourite show is about to air.

Simply tell Glass to switch to the TV so you can start watching your favourite show.

Now, be sure to watch the video below to see what the future of Google Glass might hold for you.

