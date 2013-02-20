Google Is Holding Closed Door Meetings With Developers To Talk About Apps For Google Glass

Megan Rose Dickey
overhead shot of developers at google's glass foundry

Photo: Google Developers/Google+

Google recently held two closed-door hackathons for a group of developers to work on Google Glass.We first heard about it over on Mashable.

Google called these events the Glass Foundry, which took place in New York City and San Francisco earlier this month.

Google picked a small group of developers from its Glass Explorer Program to spend two days coming up with new ways to use Glass. 

Glass Foundry was a two-day event held in San Francisco and New York for developers to experiment with Google Glass

Senior Developer Advocate at Google Timothy Jordan speaking to the room of eager developers

Only developers who signed up to be part of the Google Explorer Program could participate

Google broke the developers into teams

Developers had to keep the event top secret

They spent two days working with Google Glass and its API

All these developers shared a passion for wearable technology

Developers seemed to be having a blast

The developers were able to work alongside Google engineers

It didn't matter if you used a Mac, as long as you were hacking away at Google Glass

The teams ended up building more than 80 ways to use Glass

Google covered the cost of the eight winning teams' Glass Explorer Edition

Google says the feedback from developers is already helping it improve the platform. That's why it plans to host more events in the future.

