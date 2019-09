Here’s something interesting Google Glass lead designer Isabelle Olson posted to Google+: Google Glass on normal glass frames.

One of the big problems with Glass is that it still looks weird. On frames like this it looks much more normal.

(Incidentally, the person modelling these frames is the person said to be dating Sergey Brin.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.