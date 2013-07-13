Bummed About The Whole 'No Porn On Google Glass' Thing? Then You Really Need These

When Google famously decided to ban porn from its Google Glass headset, rumours were flying that adult entertainment studio Pink Visual was working on something for everyone that company had left out: porn enthusiasts.An anonymous source connected to the company sent us this screenshot (we blurred out the racy bits), and it looks like the rumours are rumours no more – the device is called PV Glasses (we much prefer the plural over Google’s singular “Glass”) and it immerses your eyeballs in whatever porn movie you want to watch.

It’s a standalone adult movie theatre for your face and the marketing material says it will interface with cameras, mobile devices, tablets, and computers to bring a world of potential to your adult entertainment options.

It’s quite literally Google Glass for porn. The company’s site (warning: there are a lot of graphic images) is currently just a “coming soon” splash page, so stay tuned on this one.

