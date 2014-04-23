Google Says Glass Is Flopping Because Of Its Limited Roll-Out

Google Glass is suffering because of the way Google decided to roll out the product.

“We suffer for the fact that Glass isn’t widely available, which was a deliberate choice,” Google Glass Marketing Director Ed Sanders recently told Forbes. “It’s fair to say the best way to change perceptions about the device is to put it on, but we haven’t been able to do that due to the sheer number of devices. When you put it on, misperceptions really do disappear.”

Google Glass faces a slew of issues. To name a few, bars and other establishments have banned Glass, people have attacked those wearing Glass, and it’s simply too expensive right now.

Meanwhile, even early Glass adopters are giving up on Google Glass. Tech pundit Robert Scoble went as far to say that the product is “doomed” this year.

But the backlash, Sanders argues, is necessary in order to bring a truly disruptive technology to market. He also defended the high price point of $US1,500, saying that it deterred un-passionate people from using it right away.

Google Glass is still going through a public trial with its Explorer program. People have to apply to the Explorer program in order to pay the $US1,500 to get Glass. Google hasn’t said when Glass will be available to the public.

