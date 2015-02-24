REPORT: There's an engineer shakeup happening within Google Glass

Google Former Google Glass engineer Stephen Lau

Google is reportedly shuffling engineers within its Glass department, according to blog 9to5Google, which claims to have spoken with sources close to the situation.

If true, the move comes just as Google is expected to be working on a new version of Google Glass.

There has been so much movement that some are calling the current group working on Google’s wearable display the “new” Glass team, according to 9to5Google.

Details on specific changes are scarce, but 9to5Google notes that two engineers, Stephen Lau and Salil Pandit, have been moved to the YouTube team. Another engineer, P.Y. Laligand, also transferred to the Android team recently.

Lau’s move is particularly notable since he’s been very vocal about his involvement with Glass over the past few years, as 9to5Google notes. One of Google’s press photos for Glass, which was frequently used around the time the first Explorer program was announced, features Lau wearing the headset, as pictured above.

Lau also led a secretive Glass developer event in San Francisco in 2013, according to 9to5Google, and his LinkedIn profile says he’s been working on Glass since 2011 when he joined Google.

The shakeup, if true, is one of several key changes Google has taken with its management strategy regarding Glass. In January, Google announced it was shuttering sales of Glass for now, while Fortune reported Nest CEO Tony Fadell would lead the Glass team moving forward.

The Wall Street Journal also reported in November that the next version of Glass, to be powered by one of Intel’s chips, will be targeted more toward enterprise use cases rather than consumers.

Google’s Patrick Pichette recently said during the company’s fourth quarter earnings call that the company has reset its strategy with Glass.

