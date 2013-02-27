Someone On eBay Says They Have A Pair Of Google Glass To Sell

Google Glass, the search giant’s Internet-connected headset which lets you take photos and videos and access information, is hard to get.



If you want one, you either have to be a developer who’s creating special apps for the devices, or you have to enter a contest Google is holding for creative types who describe what they plan to do with Glass and tag the post on Google or Twitter with “#ifihadglass.”

Maybe there’s a third way: Spend thousands of dollars on eBay.

A eBay seller claims to have a pair, and is auctioning off a Google Glass headset on the site right now.

Bids are up to $6,300. So far there have been 26 bids. The auction ends Thursday afternoon.

The auction seems fake. Google has said it won’t be contacting winners of its contest until mid-to-late March.

Plus, the only images the seller has are of their set of Google Glass are official publicity stills from Google.

Still, the seller claims he’s been selected as an “early adaptor” [sic] and estimates delivery on or before March 5.

We’ve asked Google and eBay what’s up with this listing.

Update: After our inquiry, eBay cancelled the auction for violating the site’s policies.

Here’s a screenshot:

Google Glass eBay listing screenshot

Photo: eBay

