Google Consultant Says Wearing Google Glass Can Cause Eye Pain

Google Glass, the search giant’s internet-connected glasses, can cause eye pain, Harvard ophthalmologist Dr. Eli Peli told Betabeat. Peli is Google’s official consultant opthalmologist for Google Glass.

With Glass, the display appears in the top right corner of your eye, but most of us aren’t used to looking off to the side for so long, Peli says.

When Google first launched Glass, people were quick to report that the device was disorienting and can give you a headache. Last February, hedge fund manager Eric Jackson tweeted that he had heard the same thing, hearing that it gives people headaches.

Now it seems like there is some truth to those reports.

“It’s not a headache, it’s sort of a discomfort in the eye muscles,” Peli said. “To describe it as a headache is inconsistent with how people experience headaches.”

Though, the pain should go away after a few days to a week, Peli says. That’s when your muscles around the eye should start getting used to looking in weird directions.

Meanwhile, Google recently teamed up with eye care providers to bring Glass to prescription wearers. Last month, Google partnered with the Italian eyewear maker Luxottica Group.

