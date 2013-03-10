Designers Showed Us How To Make Google Glass Look Fashionable And More 'Normal'

Photo: Nickolay Lamm

Google Glass is actually a pretty good design. But can it be better?Two designers think they’ve come up with an improvement.



Nickolay Lamm and Mark Pearson have come up with a concept design that hides most of Google Glass behind the user’s head.

By concealing the hardware and battery behind the head, the device can become slightly more normal-looking.

The design is something akin to street-style headphones that you might even already own.

Of course, when we’re talking about strapping an internet-connected heads-up display to your face, “normal” becomes quite relative, but a minimalist appearance may be more appealing to some users.

Are these an improvement over the current design? Let us know in the comments!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.