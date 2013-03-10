Designers Showed Us How To Make Google Glass Look Fashionable And More 'Normal'

Photo: Nickolay Lamm
Google Glass is actually a pretty good design. But can it be better?Two designers think they’ve come up with an improvement.
Nickolay Lamm and Mark Pearson have come up with a concept design that hides most of Google Glass behind the user’s head.
By concealing the hardware and battery behind the head, the device can become slightly more normal-looking.
The design is something akin to street-style headphones that you might even already own.
Of course, when we’re talking about strapping an internet-connected heads-up display to your face, “normal” becomes quite relative, but a minimalist appearance may be more appealing to some users.
Are these an improvement over the current design? Let us know in the comments!
With more of the hardware out of sight, the device becomes less obtrusive to people interacting with you.
