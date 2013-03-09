Google Glass Will Be Able To ID Someone In A Crowd, Based Only On That Person's Clothes

Photo: Google

A new technology designed specifically for Google Glass could identify you solely based on your fashion sense. InSight, which is partly funded by Google, recently unveiled an app for analysing the clothes and accessories people wear to later identify them, Paul Marks of New Scientist reports.



Sure, there’s already facial recognition, but clothing recognition can help you identify someone even if they have their back to you.

The app creates a “fashion fingerprint” of what a person is wearing by taking photos of people as they use their smartphone. It then creates a file called a “spatiogram” to document colours, patterns, and other design elements from a person’s outfit.

Used in conjunction with Glass, you would easily be able to locate friends in crowded area, like at a music festival, for example.

But once someone changes their clothes, InSight can no longer identify that person. That means the fingerprint is only good for a day or so, but at least it protects a person’s long-term privacy.

The system works 93% time, based on some early test results. InSight was developed by Srihari Nelakuditi at the University of South Carolina, along with fellow professors from Duke University.

