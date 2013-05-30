How To Count Cards With Google Glass

Colin Jones, a professional gambler based in Seattle, wants to use Google Glass as a platform for teaching people how to count cards.



Jones already proved himself in the gambling world, having struck it out on his own in 2003 with little more than $2,000 and a maths degree. Three years later he was running a 30-person card counting team making $4 million in profit.

Now he puts his efforts toward running BlackjackApprenticeship.com, a go-to site for gamblers that boasts a popular iOS app that teaches people how to count cards.

Jones told us he plans on releasing a Google Glass app as well, meaning users can have in-eye instruction on how to count cards.

When we asked if the Glass app could ever count the cards for us, Jones only said that he looked forward to seeing how far the technology could go. It’ll be interesting to see which gets banned from casinos more quickly – Google Glass, or the jokers who walk into casinos wearing Google Glass.

