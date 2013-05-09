Watch What Happened When The Writers At Business Insider Tried On Google Glass For The First Time

We got our hands on Google Glass and decided to throw it on a few Business Insider employees.



Was it a mind-blowing experience? Or was it just a hazardous, headache-inducing time?

Judging by their reactions, Google Glass leans closer towards the hazardous side.

There’s a steep learning curve with Glass. But, it’s still an early product, not intended for consumers yet, so it’s a bit premature to judge on this video alone.

Take a look our confused reactions to trying Google Glass for the first time below:



Produced by William Wei

