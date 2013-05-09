US

Watch What Happened When The Writers At Business Insider Tried On Google Glass For The First Time

Jay Yarow, William Wei

We got our hands on Google Glass and decided to throw it on a few Business Insider employees.

Was it a mind-blowing experience? Or was it just a hazardous, headache-inducing time?

Judging by their reactions, Google Glass leans closer towards the hazardous side.

There’s a steep learning curve with Glass. But, it’s still an early product, not intended for consumers yet, so it’s a bit premature to judge on this video alone.

Take a look our confused reactions to trying Google Glass for the first time below:
 

Produced by William Wei

