Google Glass Is The Biggest Trend At New York Fashion Week

Google Glass has had a front-row seat at New York Fashion Week, currently underway.

Models, magazine editors, bloggers, and generally fashionable folks have all been giving the glasses test drives around NYFW home base, Lincoln Center.

And it’s all been well-documented on Instagram, obviously.

One new Instagram account we came across is @GoogleGlass, which has been doing a great job following fashion week.

“Project Runway” judge and fashion magazine editrix, Nina Garcia, has been wearing Google Glass everywhere.

Actress @Kerrywashington took this photos of designer @Zac_Posen and Glass explorer @Imninagarcia at the @officialprojectrunway finale.

Here’s a video of Nina Garcia using Google Glass while at a fashion show.

And below is a video of the runway show taken with Google Glass.

Garcia posted: “BeNina @tommyhilfiger amazing Spring collection! So obsessed #throughglass @marieclairemag.”

Lucky magazine editor Eva Chen posted: “Brave new world: @hannelim testing out my #googleglass! She makes it look chic, no?”

Fashion bloggers @ihateblonde and @jaglever posed hard outside of Lincoln Center.

@SongofStyle blogger Aimee Song accesorized her Google Glass with patterns and a smile.

@ahmedbraimah and @lvs_y8s looked stylish in Google Glass outside of the shows.

Chinese actress Zengli and her friends tried out Glass.

These guys combined a vintage look with the modern Glass.

@yaelstylist gave it funky flair.

Blogger @kristina_bazan made Google Glass chic by pairing them with her Valentino and Cavalli duds.

While @antiquesocietyhomme went more street style in his Nike shoes.

Google Glass has been pretty much everywhere.

The talented and Including on this pack of stylish dancers.

Some paired them more simply with all black.

Or with a mix of black and white.

And that’s a wrap, time to go.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.