Angel Investor Warns Google 'Glassholes' That They're In For A 'Glass-Kicking'

Whatever you do, don’t walk up to Jason Calacanis wearing Google Glass, or you’ll risk being punched in the face.



Tech entrepreneur and angel investor Calacanis has issued fair warning about it in a column he posted on LinkedIn titled: “The Unbearable Wearable: Google Glass is Brilliant, Loathsome and Not Inevitable (or “Take Those off before I Punch You in the Face!”)”

He described three encounters with friends wearing Glass, Google’s upcoming wearable computer, that made him loath the device.

In the first encounter he asked a friend, “How do I know if you’re recording me?” and the friend answered “You don’t! … Well, I wouldn’t do that without telling you.”

“So I’m supposed to just trust every person wearing these that they’re not recording me. Sure,” Calacanis wrote.

The second encounter was when not one, but two of his friends showed up to a poker game wearing Glass. He insisted they remove them. The friends complied because they didn’t want to be “kicked out of this party — it’s simply too much fun, and too important for deal-making. Seriously.”

The Glass got tossed into the cabinet.

The third was when a guy walked into a club wearing Glass to which Calacanis cried, “Dude? You’re killing the vibe!” Girls don’t want to be secretly filmed while dancing, he explained.

Google says that you can tell when someone is recording you. There’s no little red light, but the lens does light up when the camera is in use.

But Calacanis believes even that will be short-lived.

“As these get smaller, it’s gonna be worse,” he wrote. “In a couple of years, a Google Glass-enabled pair of Warby Parkers will be virtually indistinguishable from a non-Glass-enabled pair. Then everyone is recording everything covertly.”

Glass, and other wearable devices, are inevitable, Calacanis concedes, but that doesn’t mean that everyone has to put up with them. He favours Scott Heiferman’s assessment, co-founder and CEO of Meetup, who said: “I’m definitely going to punch someone in the face wearing Google Glasses.”

Calacanis coined a new term to describe that reaction: “Glass-Kicking.” It could become a common thing that so-called glassholes need to deal with.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.