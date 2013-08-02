Google Banned People From Wearing Glass At Its Moto X Event

Google founder Sergey Brin, wearing Google Glass.

Google held a press event earlier today for the Moto X, the first Motorola smartphone developed under the guidance of Google.



But one reporter says Google actually asked him to take off his Internet-connected glasses at the conference today.

Since no one was allowed to report anything until 3 p.m. Eastern, Google required him to take them off.

“I’ll need you to remove your Google Glass during the event, please,” a Google employee reportedly told him. “There’s to be no recording during the presentation. You can put them back on after when you’re in the demo area.”

Business Insider also attended the event, and we believe other reporters at the event were asked to take off Google Glass.

Already, certain places, like bars and casinos have banned Glass. But it’s a bit surprising that Google itself wouldn’t allow attendees to wear Glass during its event.

Head on over to Geek.com to read the full account.

