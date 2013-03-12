Google Shows Off How Google Glass Apps From Path, Evernote, And The New York Times Could Work

Google Senior Developer Advocate Timothy Jordan at Google Glass Foundry

Photo: Google Developers/Google+

Google showed off how third-party apps will work on its new computerized glasses at the South by Southwest Interactive Festival, The Verge’s Sean Hollister reports. In addition to showing how Gmail will work on Glass, Google Senior Developer Advocate Timothy Jordan highlighted how apps like Path, Evernote, and The New York Times could work on the device.



To access the apps, you use the touchpad located on the right arm of the glasses. Using the touchpad, you can swipe through a series of digital cards, similar to the ones you see with Google Now.

The New York Times app, for example, could display hourly breaking news notifications right in front of your eyes. It wouldn’t show the full article of the text — just headlines and images from the story, and even read the story to you if you want.

With Evernote, you could take a picture with Glass, swipe the trackpad to “Share” mode, swipe to Skitch, and then share directly to the photo app.

Path integration could let push you notifications when a friend shares a photo, for example. Using the trackpad, you could swipe through different emoticons to comment on the picture.

But in order to integrate an app into Glass, Jordan said there are four principles developers should follow:

“Design for Glass”

“Don’t get in the way” by flooding Glass with unnecessary updates and information

“Keep it timely”

“Avoid the unexpected” and “be transparent” with the functionality of the app

Head on over to The Verge to see Glass apps in action.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.