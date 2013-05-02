Google Glass App Lets You Take Photos With A Wink

There’s little incentive for developers to create apps for Glass.



Google prohibits developers from charging for their apps, and they can’t integrate ads, either.

But that’s not discouraging developers from tinkering with device.

Developer Mike DiGiovanni just created an app called Winky. It lets you wake Glass from standby and take a picture with the wink of an eye.

“Winking really changes things,” DiGiovanni writes. “You might not think it’s hard to say “Ok, Glass Take a Picture” or even just tap a button. But it’s a context switch that takes you out of the moment, even if just for a second. Winking lets you lifelog with little to no effort. I’ve taken more pictures today than I have the past 5 days thanks to this. Sure, they are mostly silly, but my timeline has now truly become a timeline of where I’ve been.”

Since Winky is not true Glassware, meaning a Google-approved app, only people who know how to run an APK (Android application package file) will be able to try out the app.

“This software path is completely undocumented and unsupported at this point,” DiGiovanni writes. “I’m hoping we see a vetted out path towards native apps in the future, but battery life is so important and scarce with Glass, that might just not happen. We’ve seen how careless many developers can be with your battery on an Android phone.”

DiGiovanni has released the source code, and you can check out a video demonstration of the gesture here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.