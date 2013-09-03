Google Glass Has The Potential To Revolutionise Photo-Sharing And Threaten Instagram

Social Media Insights is a daily newsletter from Business Insider Intelligence that collects and delivers the top social media news first thing every morning. You can sign up to receive Social Media Insights here or at the bottom of this post.

Business Insider’s Jim Edwards explains how the ease of taking snapshots on Google Glass, and sharing them instantly on social networks (Google Glass photos are automatically available to save and share on Google+) could alter the entire photo-sharing space. If Google Glass becomes popular for photo-taking, and Google+ remains the exclusive hub for sharing those photos, Facebook’s Instagram could have a real problem on its hands. Read >

Facebook’s News Feed Algorithm Is No Longer Called EdgeRank (Search Engine Watch)

Facebook’s News Feed algorithm is often referred to as EdgeRank, but internally at Facebook it’s no longer called that. “It’s changed a lot over the years,” said Jeff Widman, director of research at Unified and author of EdgeRank.net. “Facebook said it moved beyond the term EdgeRank. But no matter what you choose to call it, it’s absolutely true that the algorithm has become more complicated.” The article does not say what Facebook has decided to call EdgeRank.

Why the change? Lars Backstrom, Facebook’s engineering manager for News Feed said the original EdgeRank algorithm consisted of just three elements. Today, there are more than “100,000 individual weights” that determine the hierarchy of items in News Feed. Read >

Should Tumblr Be A Part Of Your Social Strategy? (SimplyMeasured)

Social media analytics firm SimplyMeasured has published analysis of what some of the top brands are doing on Tumblr. Read >

Twitter General Counsel To Leave Company (All Things D)

Alexander Macgillivray, Twitter’s general counsel, is departing the company ahead of its long-expected IPO. There isn’t a clear reason for his departure, but some sources close to the situation said that his relationship with CEO Dick Costolo has become tense at times. Read >

Twitter Launches A Beta Testing Program On Android (TechCrunch)

Twitter has begun taking sign-ups for its “Twitter For Android Experiment Program,” which will allow users to test the latest, unreleased builds of Twitter’s Android application. Read >

Microsoft And Google To Sue Government Over Transparency (Microsoft Blog)

Microsoft and Google are filing suit against the U.S. government for not allowing them to publish sufficient data relating to Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) orders. Read >

Hacker Receives Reward For Revealing Facebook Security Flaw (NakedSecurity)

A 21-year-old Internet security hacker discovered a bug in Facebook’s code that allowed him to delete any users’ photo without him/her knowing. Because he reported the bug without actually carrying it out maliciously he received a reward of $US12,500 from Facebook’s White Hat program. Read >

