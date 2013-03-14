Google Glass Already Has A Competitor With A Sleeker Design

Takahito Iguchi, CEO of Telepathy Inc.

Photo: Telepathy One

Google is not the only company working on Internet-connected glasses.At South by South West Interactive, former Tonchidot CEO—probably best known for inventing augmented reality camera app Sekai—unveiled a prototype for his new wearable computing device, Telepathy One.



We found out about Telepathy One on Startup Dating, a Japan-based site and organisation focused on startups.

Telepathy One connects wirelessly with both smartphones and tablets. Equipped with a micro projection unit and camera, Telepathy One can project relevant information, like email and social network updates, right in front of you on a virtual 5-inch display.

There are also earbuds and microphone so you can listen to music, and communicate with other people. Google Glass, on the other hand, uses bone vibrations to generate sound.

Telepathy has yet to announce its release date and price, but Iguchi says it will be more affordable than Glass. We reached out to Iguchi and will update this story if we hear back.

In addition to Telepathy, Google has a slew of other competitors that have already launched, or are gearing up to launch.

Vuzix M100 smart glasses

Photo: Vuzix

New York-based Vuzix, for example, recently started shipping prototypes of its M100 device to developers.For now, the M100 only works with Android to let you do things like send messages, receive directions, and record video. It’s also a bit clunkier than Glass, but will only cost $500 compared to the $1,500 Google is currently charging developers for Glass. Though, we expect Google will lower the price of Glass when it’s ready to sell to the general public.

Photo: Screenshot/IkanosConsultingUK

There’s also a wearable computing device called Golden-i, created by Kopin in collaboration with Verizon and Motorola Solutions.You can operate Golden-i through voice commands and head movements. It runs a modified version Android and supports Verizon’s 3G/4G/LTE network so that you can use it anywhere. Golden-i, which won’t be out for another year or so, will be available for consumers, but the company envisions use cases for law enforcement agencies, construction workers, and more.

Packed with a high-definition camera and infrared technology, police officers could use Golden-i to see through walls to help locate and identify suspects.

Still, wearable computing is in its early days, so it remains to be seen which, or if any of these techonologies the mainstream will adopt.

