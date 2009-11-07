Google Giving Verizon Droid Rare, Massive Promotional Push

What does Verizon Wireless — the top U.S. mobile carrier with 89 million subscribers — get for selling phones based on Google’s Android mobile OS? A rare promotional link directly on Google’s homepage — likely worth hundreds of thousands of dollars per day if Google were to offer it up.



Here’s what it looks like, and the second image is what you see when you click through. Google did something similar for T-Mobile last year when the G1 went on sale.

