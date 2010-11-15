Google Gives Its Top Execs 30% Pay Bumps, Millions In Equity

Google is giving its top executives a 30% salary raise to $650,000 up from $500,000, the company revealed in an SEC filing.



In addition to getting salary bumps, the execs are getting millions in options and stock. From the filing here are the executives getting pay raises, and how much they’ll get in equity:

Patrick Pichette, CFO: $20 million

Nikesh Arora, head of sales: $20 million

Alan Eustace, SVP engineering/research: $10 million

Jonathan Rosenberg, SVP product management: $5 million

Larry Page, Sergey Brin, and Eric Schmidt will still be getting just $1 in salary.

Earlier this week, Google announced that it is raising the pay of all rank and file employees by 10%, and it gave each of them a $1,000 bonus.

Google is trying to win over its employees, who are increasingly inclined to jet the company for startups, or Facebook.

