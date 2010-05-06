Google Gives Search Results A Makeover

Google is rolling out a new look for its search results today, the company announced.



Google search results now come with a side bar allowing easy navigation between different Google search products (web, news, images, etc.)

Google already offers a similar sidebar, but it is suppressed by default. The new results give the sidebar a cleaner look, and display it automatically.

A parallel redesign is being rolled out for Google’s mobile search.

An interesting side note: in its blog post announcing the new look, Google posted this screenshot of a search for ‘wind power’. One of the results is a Telegraph headline mocking Google’s latest investment: “Google blows $39m into wind power”.

Carelessness, or Google poking some fun at itself?

Don’t miss: 10 better ways for Google to spend $39 million

Here’s a video of Googlers explaining the new design:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.