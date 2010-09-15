Google Gives Away Free Google TV Service To Conference Attendees

Photo: Associated Press

Google just treated the attendees of its big Google Zeitgeist conference to a goody bag of electronics.All attendees will receive a Dish TV service for 3 months, including a Google TV box, a Sony Blu-Ray player that has Google TV software, and installation from Best Buy, Danny Sullivan reports.



Pretty sweet for all the fancy digital media types who were invited to Google Zeitgeist.

Update: This post originally said conference attendees would get TVs, based on a report from All Things D.



