How To Get Cheap Real Estate In Silicon Valley: Rent From NASA (GOOG)

Google’s got some kind of pull over NASA. First they get to launch and land their private planes at the government’s runway — conveniently adjacent to the Googleplex — for just $1.3 million a year. And yesterday they secured rights for 40 years to 42.2 acres of the government’s land. For that they’re only paying $3.66 million a year. That’s less than half the rate they’re paying the city of Mountain View for the land under the Googleplex.



The maths: Google currently sits on 900,000 square feet of land they’re leasing from Mountain View for $3.8 million a year, according to the San Jose Mercury News.

And 900,000 square feet is about 20.66 acres. At $3.8 million, Google is paying about $184,000 per acre per year. Compare that to the NASA land – which they’re getting for a paltry $87,000 per acre per year.

So Google gets prime Mountain View real estate at a fraction of the cost. No wonder they can afford that free food bill.

