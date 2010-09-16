Google Gets 80% You-Got-Squashed-By-Facebook-Discount On MySpace Search Deal

Is that Tila Tequila in there?

Photo: www.thesharkdoctor.com

Google is set to renew its search deal with MySpace at a more “realistic” price than the $900 million guarantee it paid out four years ago, Kara Swisher reported yesterday.What’s a “realistic” price?



About $50 million per year, a source familiar with MySpace’s expectations supposes.

That’s down around 80% from the ~$225 million Google agreed to pay per year last time around.

But then, MySpace’s prospects have also greatly diminished since then.

Our source says MySpace will insist that Google show fewer low quality ads.

Signing its own renewed search deal with Google earlier this month, AOL landed all kinds of goodies, including mobile search, YouTube placement, and search parity. Kara says MySpace will get none of that good stuff.

Find Out What People Really Think Of MySpace HERE >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.