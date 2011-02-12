Google's Top NY Engineer Just Sold This $11 Million Penthouse [PHOTOS]

Photo: Curbed.com

Real estate seems to be a bit of a hobby for Google engineer Craig Nevill-Manning.In 2005, he spent $8.25 million on the penthouse at the Atalanta, Tribeca’s tallest loft building.



He did some serious work on the place, but maybe the renovation is what keeps him going, because in 2007 he turned his attention to a $6.5 million penthouse at 150 Nassau Street instead.

It was time for the Atalanta duplex to go, and it hit the market a year ago with a $14.75 million asking price.

One PriceChop later, it had found a taker. The Journal reports that the LLC-cloaked buyer paid just $11.2 million for the place, seen in all its glory in the gallery above.

Still a profit for Nevill-Manning, but from this apartment, we’d expect nothing less.

This post originally appeared at Curbed.com.

