Google Just Gave Attendees Of Its I/O Conference A New Pixel Laptop

There’s 6,000 developers attending Google’s I/O developer conference in San Francisco this week. And all of them just got a free Pixel Chromebook laptop.



The Pixel is Google’s high-end laptop running Google’s own Chrome OS operating system. It starts at a whopping $1,300. That’s a lot considering that other Chromebooks cost under $300.

Google’s developer conference is famous for giving away expensive devices. Developers had a moment of hope when Google announced a new version of the Samsung Galaxy S4 that will run Google’s own version of Android.

But attendees are not getting a free S4. Oh well.

Still, they are getting a Pixel, to encourage them to write apps for it. The Pixel Chromebook have gotten good reviews from those who’ve tried it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.