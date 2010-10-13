Google Gains Back Search Share In September, Yahoo Collapses

The September search share numbers are out (US only).



For the first time in several months, Google gained a modest amount of share. Google’s share has flatlined over the past year, so we’ll have to wait to see whether this is a resumption of the upward trend.

Yahoo’s share dropped significantly. Bing held steady.

The combined Yahoo-Bing lost share again, especially to Google.

Here’s JP Morgan’s Imran Khan with the call:

According to the data, total US explicit core search volume increased 16.1% Y/Y in September, an acceleration from 13.0% growth in August. The total 3Q Y/Y growth rate was 14.7%, above 2Q’s 6.7% Y/Y growth.

Google domestic explicit core search market share was 66.1% in September, up from 65.4% in August. Google grew September explicit core search volume by 18.0% Y/Y, above 14.1% Y/Y growth in August. Google’s domestic explicit core search volume growth of 16.3% Y/Y in 3Q is above 2Q’s 9.1% Y/Y increase.

Yahoo! domestic explicit core search market share decreased to 16.7% in September from 17.4% in August. Yahoo! grew September explicit core search volume by 3.6% Y/Y, up from 2.0% Y/Y growth in August. Yahoo!’s domestic explicit core search volume growth of 2.4% Y/Y in 3Q is an improvement from 2Q’s 10.5% decline.

Microsoft sites’ domestic explicit core search market share grew slightly to 11.2% in September from 11.1% in August. Microsoft sites grew September explicit core search volume by 40.0% Y/Y, up from 37.5% Y/Y growth in August. Microsoft sites’ domestic explicit core search volume growth of 40.4% in 3Q is below 2Q’s 42.2% Y/Y growth.

Ask Network domestic explicit core search market share dropped slightly to 3.7% in September from 3.8% in August. Ask grew August explicit core search volume by 9.6% Y/Y, below 10.5% Y/Y growth in August. Ask Network’s domestic explicit core search volume was up 9.9% Y/Y in 3Q, ahead of 3.9% growth in 2Q.

AOL domestic explicit core search market share remained flat at 2.3% in September. AOL September explicit core search volume declined by 13.1% Y/Y vs. an 11.8% decline in August. AOL domestic explicit core search volume was down 12.9% Y/Y in 3Q, compared to a 19.9% decline in 2Q.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.