Google Gaining Smartphone Share While Palm Becoming Increasingly Irrelevant

Google’s share of US Smartphone subscribers more than doubled during Q409 over Q309. Google’s Android and Apple’s iPhone operating systems were the only two to gain share in the US during Q409.



Meanwhile Palm continues to fade into irrelevance. It’s share dropped to 6.1% from 8.3%. That’s not much more share than Google, which only recently entered the space.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.