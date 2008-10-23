LIVE: Google G1 'GPhone' Twitter

Hundreds — thousands? — of people across the country are in the process of buying new T-Mobile/Google G1 ‘GPhone’ gadgets today, and many of them are chirping about it on Twitter. First take: Battery life stinks, but it’s a pretty solid phone. Below: Real-time Twitter messaging about the G1. Note: It might take a few seconds to load the javascript — don’t be alarmed.



