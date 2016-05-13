Google's drone group wants to hire someone who thinks 'flying aeroplanes is cooler than crashing aeroplanes'

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, is racing to develop airborne drones that can ferry packages straight to consumers’ doorsteps and beam internet connectivity to people below.

It’s a race against rival Amazon, which is also working on drone delivery, and the Google X subsidiary that oversees Alphabet’s drone effort is looking to hire various aerospace experts, from guidance and navigation control managers to computer vision engineers.

While Google is known as an intense and high-pressure place to work, a recent job listing for its drone effort reveals a humorous side. The listing for an engineer focused on “airspace management” describes an ideal candidate with all the usual top-notch coding and data skills, as well as one curious trait:

“You also have an interest in airspace management practices and think that flying aeroplanes is cooler than crashing aeroplanes.”

Here’s hoping Alphabet can find a qualified candidate for the job, before its fleet of drones takes to the skies.

