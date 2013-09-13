Google Had A Secret Deal With The Pentagon To Get Cheap Jet Fuel And Now It's Over

Larry Page and Sergey Brin, the founders of Google, had a sweet, secret deal worked out with the Pentagon,

The Wall Street Journal’s Mark Maremont reports.

The deal allowed Google to buy heavily discounted jet fuel purchased by the Pentagon. The arrangement lasted from 2007 until August 31; NASA sponsored the bargain and opted not to renew it this year.

That may be because the billionaires were doing more jetsetting than they initially agreed to. The discount was supposed to be used for government-related and approved flights and for scientific research.

“Flight records from the Federal Aviation Administration suggest that the vast bulk of the flights by the Google executives’ fleet have been for non-NASA purposes,” WSJ writes of the terminated deal.

One such flight may have been a wedding Page recently attended for his brother-in-law in Croatia.

Head over to WSJ to learn how Google was able to snag the deal and why NASA opted not to renew the contract.

