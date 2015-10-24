Everyone is going to be dressed up as a 'Batman' character this year, according to Google

Warner Bros. Harley Quinn, a villain from ‘Batman.’

Sorry, but if you’re planning on dressing up as a “Batman” character this year, you’re not being very original.

Google’s “Frightgeist” put together a list of the top 500 costume searches across the United States and placed three “Batman” characters in the top 10.

Harley Quinn, the Joker’s part-sidekick, part-lover, is the number one costume search and is trending upwards. Batman himself is listed at number 5, and the Joker sits at number 9. The good news is, statistically, you’re likely able to make your costume into a group theme at a Halloween party this year.

“Batman” costumes are probably popular this year because “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “Suicide Squad,” a movie focused on famous DC Comics villains, are both coming out next year.

“Star Wars” is also getting some love probably for the same reason — “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” hits theatres December 18. Google Frightgeist put “Star Wars” characters as the second most popular search.

Other top searches include superhero, pirate, Minnie Mouse, witch, and minions.

Frightgeist also breaks down the most popular Halloween costume searches by region. Unsurprisingly, pirate seems pretty popular in warmer regions. Check it out for yourself.

