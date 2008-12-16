Google Grabs Twitter's API For Friend Connect* (GOOG)

Twitter cofounder Biz Stone announced this morning that Google integrated the micro-blogging service into its Google’s Friend Connect service.



That means means Twitter account holders can use their login ID on any other site also integrated with Google Friend Connect.

Facebook just launched a similar service — called “Facebook Connect” — that lets Facebook members use their Facebook account across the Internet.

Facebook and Google (GOOG) want their users to to sign up for the “connect” services so the companies can better keep tabs on how their users behave across the Web.

That knowledge may lead to better, more profitable ads and ad networks in the future.

Update: Biz got back to us and said: “We’re working on our Facebook Connect integration right now—we’re excited to participate in both.”

