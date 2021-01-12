Google joins Microsoft and Facebook in freezing all political contributions following the Capitol siege

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaks during Google I/O 2016

Google will halt political contributions following the deadly siege of the US Capitol building last week.

“We have frozen all NetPAC political contributions while we review and reassess its policies following last week’s deeply troubling events,” a Google spokesperson told Insider.

Microsoft and Facebook also announced Monday they would freeze political contributions following the attack.

“The lawlessness and violence occurring on Capitol Hill today is the antithesis of democracy and we strongly condemn it,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote in a memo to employees.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Google is joining other major companies in halting political contributions after a pro-Trump mob violently stormed the US Capitol building.

Google joins Microsoft and Facebook, who also announced on Monday they would halt all political donations and would reassess contributions. The suspensions come within a week of a mob breaking into the US Capitol building, causing violence that led to at least five deaths and dozens of arrests.

“We have frozen all NetPAC political contributions while we review and reassess its policies following last week’s deeply troubling events,” Jose Castaneda, Google spokesperson, told Insider.



Read more:

Google is reportedly monitoring staff emails for ‘disruptive’ language after 400 employees set up a union



Marriott, Morgan Stanley, and Dow announced they would stop all donations to Republican lawmakers that objected to Joe Biden’s certification as president. The riot occurred on the day Congress counted electoral votes to certify Biden’s victory.

Twitter responded by booting President Donald Trump from the platform permanently after he posted a video telling rioters he “loved” them. Facebook suspended Trump’s account indefinitely, and YouTube removed the video.

Large company CEOs condemned the siege at the Capitol building in external and internal memos.

“Holding free and safe elections and resolving our differences peacefully are foundational to the functioning of democracy,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote in a memo to employees. “The United States has a long and proud history of doing this. The lawlessness and violence occurring on Capitol Hill today is the antithesis of democracy and we strongly condemn it.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.