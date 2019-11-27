Google is giving away 3 free months of Disney Plus to Chromebook buyers

People who buy a Chromebook in the US before the end of the year will also get a free three-month subscription to Disney Plus, Google announced this week.

The offer only applies to new subscribers – people who already have a Disney Plus account aren’t eligible.

Disney has said the service had over 10 million subscribers a day after launching.

Buy a Chromebook before the end of the year and Google will throw in a three-month subscription to Disney Plus for free, the company announcedTuesday.

Only new subscribers are eligible for the deal, meaning Google won’t foot the bill for three months of Disney Plus if you’re already a subscriber.

Disney announced a day after Disney Plus launched that the service had over 10 million subscribers, and the latest estimate from Apptopia pegs the number at over 15 million. However, the streaming service’s rollout has seen a few bumps in the road, including technical difficulties and hacks. The service costs $US6.99 per month, or $US69.99 per year.

Read Google’s announcement of its Chromebook promotion and free Disney Plus offer.

