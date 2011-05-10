Google Snubs Latitude, Plugs Foursquare Check-Ins At I/O Conference

Photo: Foursquare

Google has its own check-in service, called Latitude. But for some reason, it will be heavily promoting Foursquare, a competing service, at its own Google I/O conference this week.Perhaps because people actually use Foursquare.



Perhaps because Google wants to buy Foursquare?

This is at least evidence that the companies can play well together despite Foursquare founder Dennis Crowley’s not-so-happy history with Google. (Perhaps it really is a new day under new/old CEO Larry Page.)

Either way, here are the Foursquare promo posters that will be up at Google I/O, allowing people to check-in all over the place using NFC chips in Android phones, or QR barcodes for other phones. More details on Foursquare’s blog.

(BTW, Foursquare employees have been able to check in using NFC in their office for a while. Click here for our photo tour of Foursquare HQ, including the NFC check-in spot.)

Earlier: SPOTTED: Google’s Marissa Mayer Dining With Foursquare’s Dennis Crowley

