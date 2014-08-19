Larry Page And Sergey Brin Had New Google Employees Dump Water On Them For The Ice Bucket Challenge

Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin decided to take the “Ice Bucket Challenge,” the fundraising effort that has now raised more than $US13 million for ALS research, after being challenged last week by Microsoft CEO, Satya Nadella.

Since the challenge started going viral on Twitter and Facebook, a bunch of other tech CEOs have taken it, too, including Elon Musk, Tim Cook, and Jeff Bezos. Bill Gates had the best video we’ve seen so far, but the Google founders did a good job, too.

Brin and Page said they would be donating money as well as doing the challenge:

The duo called upon a couple “Nooglers” — what Google calls its new employees — to do the bucket-dumping honour:

Tons of Nooglers attended to watch the show:

Here goes:

Page says that it was “quite refreshing,” while Brin claims that it was “worse than expected, honestly”:

Brin and Page didn’t follow tradition and challenge anyone else on their video, which you can check out in full here:

Here’s another video, from a different angle:

