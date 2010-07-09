Google Founder Sergey Brin Still Uses Friendster

Another relic from the turn of the century

Friendster is the early social network that inspired MySpace, Facebook and others and long ago lost its luster in the US after its servers failed to support a surge in popularity around 2004 and 2005.But don’t tell Google cofounder Sergey Brin! Apparently the guy still uses the site.



The New York Times, reporting from the Sun Valley mogul-fest, writes, “Mr. Brin said that he still had an active account on Friendster, the after-ran social network. It helped remind him of a friend’s birthday, as a matter of fact.”

It makes some sense that Sergey would have a Friendster account; Google considered buying the site back in the day and he probably had to do due diligence.

But “active”? Serge! Get with the times! You’re supposed to have a Diaspora account now!

