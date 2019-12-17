You can now order food for pickup or delivery straight from a Google search in Australia

iStock You can now order food straight from Google. Image: Getty.

Google is now letting you order food for pickup straight from Google Search or Google Maps.

The tech giant launched the service on Tuesday with fast food chains including Domino’s, Boost Juice and Guzman y Gomez as well as local restaurants.

Though the majority of restaurants are pickup only, you can also order delivery from Pizza Hut and Domino’s.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Google has thrown its hat in the food ordering ring in Australia.

The global tech company has entered the already crowded food ordering market by letting you order food straight from a Google search.

From Tuesday, you can order food through Google Search or Maps from fast food chains including Domino’s, Boost Juice, Chatime, Guzman y Gomez, Pizza Hut and Grill’d, as well as local restaurants and cafes via HeyYou.

Read more: Here are the 5 key learnings from the juicy investigation into popular burger chain Grill’d

Read more: ‘It’s very misleading’: Grill’d workers describe the traineeship program which lets the burger chain pay staff less

You’re also able to request home delivery from Pizza Hut and participating Domino’s restaurants.

When you’re on Google, search for one of the participating restaurants and keep an eye out for the “Order Takeaway” or “Order online” button. Then choose what you like, select the time you want to pick it up, and pay through Google Pay.

Ordering from Boost Juice. Image: Screenshot.

Google is also asking restaurants if they’d like to be a part of its service.

Google joins the likes of Menulog, Deliveroo, DoorDash and Easi which operate in Australia. However, Google is primarily focusing on pickups, as only Domino’s and Pizza Hut are listed with home delivery options. Unlike with services like Uber Eats and Deliveroo, Google does not have its own delivery drivers.

In November, Restaurants and Catering Australia (RCA) called on customers to ditch food delivery apps as their commission fees could lead small businesses to close.

“Our call to the Australian dining public is to be prepared for their local restaurant, cafe or caterer raising the prices of their meals to ensure they survive,” RCA CEO Wes Lambert said in a release issued to Business Insider Australia at the time.

“These businesses cannot continue to pay the high commission forced on them by delivery platforms on top of rising costs across the board. Something has to give or businesses will be forced to close.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.