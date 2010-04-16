Google Tool Tells You Who To Follow On Twitter

For the second time in as many days, Google (GOOG) announced the launch of a Twitter product last night.



Follow Finder, available in Google Labs, analyses the people you already follow and compares it to the wider “social graph” — who follows whom on Twitter — to suggest other users you might like.

The timing could just be a coincidence — this product doesn’t really have any downside for Twitter or compete with anything it does (yet) — but it’s notable that Google is rolling out a series of add-ons just when Twitter is trying to take control of its ecosystem and establish a business model.

Follow Finder recommended we follow Karl Rove, Ezra Klein, and Jake Tapper. Pass.

See also: Here’s Who Just Got Screwed By Twitter

