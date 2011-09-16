Google Working On A "Mind-Blowing" Flipboard Copycat

Photo: Flickr/Herkko Hietanen

Not exactly shocking, since Google likes to try copying all hot products, but it’s apparently working on a Flipboard copycat, according to Robert Scoble.Scoble posted the scoop on Google+ citing a source working with Google. Scoble’s source describes the product as “mind-blowing good.” We’ll believe it when we see it.



Two questions pop to mind in reaction to the news:

Does Google, have an advantage over the competition? Everyone else is doing it: AOL, Yahoo, CNN via its acquisition of Zite, Flipboard, News.me, are a few that spring to mind.

Why introduce another me-too product? It just killed a bunch of me-too products which were built by Slide, the startup it acquired in 2010. (Those products include Disco, which was a group texting service, as well as Photovine and Pool Party, two photo sharing apps.)

We doubt Google makes much of a dent in the space, but we’ll wait to see it before passing too much judgment.

Scoble says this is the just the start from Google: “It sure sounds like Google is storing up quite a few social announcements. I wonder if they are waiting for Facebook to make its announcements next week and then will open the door to a raft of new things?”

