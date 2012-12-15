Google Has A Cool New Way To Find Cheap Plane Tickets

Photo: Boeing

Google apparently took some time off from its self-driving car project to solve another major problem – overpriced airline tickets.It’s a service called Google Flights Explorer, built on top of Google Flights. If you’re relatively flexible in your itinerary, it will help you find cheaper flights leaving and arriving around the same time.



For pragmatic fliers who don’t care how or when they get there, just how much it costs to get there, this is the perfect solution.

