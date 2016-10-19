Google Flights just got an update that can help you save money on your next trip

Google Google Flights on mobile.

This week, Google released the latest update to its Google Flights online travel booking service. Even though the service has been around for a few years, it can now provide more specific buying advice like when to book a flight to get the best deal.

“Google Flights can now help you be more confident that you’re booking your flight at the right time to get the best price,” the tech giant said in a blog post announcing the new features titled “Making travel planning less stressful this holiday season“

“We now show you when prices are expected to increase for some specific flights and routes you’re interested in.”

In terms of basic functionality, Google Flights behaves very much the same as every other online booking service. You choose your travel dates, destination, number of tickets, and the fare class you want to fly in.

But what sets Google’s product apart from the others is its ability to offer concise pricing advice. For instance, Google Flights is now capable of telling you the amount you can save by making slight modifications to your travel plan, such as switching to an alternate airport or changing the date of departure.

In addition, Google Flights can notify you when prices are expected to increase and by how much. However, it should be noted that the the information is based on historic data and isn’t 100% accurate all the time.

