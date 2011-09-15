Google Finally Launches An Airline Booking Service (And It's Great!)

Coming out of Google’s $700 million acquisition of ITA, Google Flights, an airline booking service, is finally here.



Click here to check out our walkthrough >

We spent a little time with it this morning and quickly became fans. It legibly lays out flight search results and calls attention to the tickets you want based on criteria like price and travel time.

If you’re a perpetual coach passenger or a first-class jetset, you’ll want to check this out when you book your next flight.

