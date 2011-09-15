Google Finally Launches An Airline Booking Service (And It's Great!)

Dylan Love
larry page

Coming out of Google’s $700 million acquisition of ITA, Google Flights, an airline booking service, is finally here.

Click here to check out our walkthrough >

We spent a little time with it this morning and quickly became fans. It legibly lays out flight search results and calls attention to the tickets you want based on criteria like price and travel time.

If you’re a perpetual coach passenger or a first-class jetset, you’ll want to check this out when you book your next flight.

Google Flights automatically sets your current city as your departure location. Pretty cool.

As you start typing a destination, it suggests airports.

Once you select where you're heading, it shows your route as well as the prices to fly to nearby places along the way.

Below the map, it shows us a list of available flights to our destination and their prices.

As we adjust preferences like departure and flight time, the list of ticket prices below updates dynamically. We like that $368 round trip ticket.

Now use the arrows to select the number of tickets you want to buy at that price.

We're taken to the airline's website, where we finalise the details with them.

From here it turns into a conventional transaction with the airline -- enter passenger data and billing info and you're set!

Google puts great brainpower to work to make products like this

Click here to meet Google's most elite engineers >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.